Kapil Sharma’s birthday special: From earning Rs 500 to a net worth of Rs280 Cr, A comprehensive look at the comedian's success story!

MUMBAI: Over the years, Kapil Sharma has become a household name. After winning the 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge,' Kapil became extremely well-known. In 2013, he started a comedy show called 'Comedy Nights With Kapil,' which helped him get even more notoriety. For Sharma, though, it wasn't always a bed of roses. The now incredibly well-known comedian used to have financial difficulties. During a previous interview, Kapil disclosed that his initial pay was Rs 500.

Kapil was raised in a lower-middle-class family, said he helped his mother with housework and supported the family financially by working at a PCO and for a textile manufacturer.

Kapil Sharma formerly struggled to provide for his family and is currently estimated to have a net worth of Rs 280 crore. Additionally, reports claim that the comedian charges an astounding Rs 50 lakh per episode for his show. A pivotal moment in Kapil's career occurred as a result of his win in the 'Great Indian Laughter Challenge' and his appearances on 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' The well-known comedian and Netflix have a long-standing partnership thanks to 'The Great Indian Kapil Show.'

Many well-known Bollywood celebrities, like Alia Bhatt and Sonu Sood, live next door to Kapil Sharma, a resident of Mumbai's Andheri West neighborhood, according to Magicbricks. A lavish farmhouse in Punjab valued at Rs 25 crores is owned by the well-known comedian, whose residences in Mumbai have a value of up to 15 crores.

According to reports, Kapil is the owner of a collection of expensive cars that includes a Range Rover Evoque, a Mercedes-Benz S350, a Volvo XC90, and an opulent vanity van built by DC that is purportedly worth Rs 5.5 crores.

Credit- Free Press Journal