Kapil Sharma's on-screen aunt Upasana Singh lands in legal trouble for violating COVID rules in Punjab

MUMBAI: Upasana Singh, who is known to play Kapil Sharma's aunt, has landed in legal trouble.

The actress has been accused of breaking Covid rules in Punjab. The police have registered a case against the actress. According to the reports, Upasana was shooting with the cast of her upcoming film in Punjab. As soon as the police got a clue about this, they immediately reached the location.

After investigation, police found that the star cast had no permission to shoot at the place. The cast could not provide any documents when the team asked them for it related to the shooting of the film. Due to that, the police personnel made a video of the shooting spot to collect evidence and a case was registered against the actress.

Investigation has been started against Upasana Singh at City Morinda Police station by registering an FIR under the Epidemic Diseases Act. Several photos of the actress are now doing rounds on the internet. The actress is yet to comment on the same.

Recently, Jimmy Shergill and Gippy Grewal made headlines for breaking the Covid rules. Gippy Grewal was reportedly arrested for flouting Covid-19 rules while shooting a film at Banur in Punjab's Patiala district. Some crew members of the film were also arrested. The singer was later released on bail. Jimmy, on the other hand, was accused of defying the Covid-19 lockdown while shooting for a web series in Ludhiana, Punjab. As per reports, he only had the permission to shoot the film till 8 pm but a case of violating COVID-19 guidelines was registered against the actor.

