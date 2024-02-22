Karam Rajpal: Amazing! Overcoming setback on 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' sets

MUMBAI: Actor Karam Rajpal faced a minor setback while shooting for an action sequence on the set of 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak'. During rehearsals, the action director accidentally hit Karam, causing him to experience temporary discomfort.

Although there was no serious injury, Karam felt a headache after the incident. However, he received immediate medical attention from a doctor on set.

Despite the mishap, Karam expressed gratitude for the support he received from the team. He credited the love and encouragement he receives for the show as his motivation to continue working despite the pain.

Reflecting on the incident, Karam said, "I think all the love that has come for 'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' inspired me to brave the pain. The team was super supportive and rushed to help me when I was injured. I’m very grateful to have such loving and caring people around me."

He also acknowledged the inherent challenges of being an actor, stating, "As an actor, such challenges are an inherent part of our profession, and it is no one’s fault that I got hurt. My passion for being in front of the camera just dwarfs any difficulties I face, and I thank the almighty for giving me the strength to keep going."

'Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak' airs on Colors and features Karam Rajpal in a prominent role.

Credit: Prokerala



