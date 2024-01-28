Must read! Karamm Rajpal opens up on valuable life lessons Past HEARTBREAKS offers; Says ‘You can shape yourself…’

MUMBAI : Among the most well-known actors on television is Karamm Rajpal. The stunning actor never passes up an opportunity to win over his fans' hearts with his incredible acting abilities, good looks, endearing demeanor, and much more. The TV show Hamari Saass Leela was the actor's acting debut; nevertheless, he left the show for personal reasons.

Beyond his prominent performances in television programs such as Naamkaran, Suvreen Guggal, Nadaan Parinde Ghar Aaja, and Mere Angne Mein, he became well-known and popular. According to reports, Karamm was dating Shivaleeka Oberoi. They reportedly conducted a roka ceremony. Later on, though, they denied any of these stories. In the present, Shivaleeka and Abhishek Pathak are wed.

Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, a TV series, is slated to feature Karamm Rajpal. He also spoke candidly about heartbreaks in an interview with Bollywood Bubble for the same reason. The actor said, "I believe in old-school love, where one can go to any extent for their partners," in response to a question regarding his opinions on modern love.

Providing insight into his opinions on modern love and circumstances, Karamm stated, "I’m an extreme old-school person when it comes to love. I believe one can go to an extent and do anything for their partner. But if we look at today’s date, there are a lot of conditions in love that lead to situationship rather than a relationship. So, I feel people should unlearn today’s love and start learning the love of 25-30 years ago."

According to Karamm Rajpal, heartbreaks are crucial because they teach people valuable lessons. Speaking more about the same subject, Karamm said that through sadness, one can simply learn from their mistakes and improve the quality of their subsequent relationships.

Speaking of the same subject, Karamm stated, "I think heartbreaks are very important in life and one should cherish them. And with those moments and learnings, you can shape yourself and not do something that you have learned in the past relationship. You can strive to make your relationship more beautiful."

When they first started posting cute pictures on social media, Karamm Rajpal and Shivaleeka Oberoi used to turn the town red. On the other hand, Shivaleeka is said to have declared her roka with Karamm back in 2018. Karamm and Shivaleeka allegedly held a private roka ceremony. However, Shivaleeka later denied all of these rumors and asserted that she was single, shortly before making her Bollywood debut. Additionally, the pair added that they are close friends.

Back in 2018, Karamm allegedly got rokafied with Shivaleeka Oberoi. He shared charming snippets of their encounter on his Instagram profile. The then-alleged pair was seen posing sexily in the pictures. Shivaleeka dazzled in a red-hued embroidered sharara ensemble, while Karamm looked dapper in a pink kurta and white pajamas. While they smiled with their family in other pictures, Karamm and Shivaleeka appeared in love as they shared some romantic moments in their combined photo.

In another photo, the couple was asking for divine blessings. Karamm shared the pictures and wrote, "Duniya ne bahut ‘roka’, but no power in the world could stop me from making you mine, forever! #SealedTheDeal #ShivaleeKaram #RokaCeremony."

