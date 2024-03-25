Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies. A while back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience. He emerged as the second runner-up of the show. He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Heaping praise for Bobby Deol, Karan said, “King Bobby or Lord Bobby that was one of my favourite interviews. That guy is so sensitive; he openly talked about his life and his love for his wife. But someone calling him a DJ bothers him and it made me think even Bobby had his struggles. Despite achieving success during the initial period he faced a period of four to five years and I thought, man he’s the real deal.”

On the work front, Karan will next be seen in the OTT series Love Adhura which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 13th March.

