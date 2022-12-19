Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash give us a glimpse of their new plush apartment in Dubai

MUMBAI: Television’s hottest couple Tejasswi and Karan never fail to set couple goals. The much in love duo who met on the reality show Bigg Boss bought a lavish apartment in Dubai. They have given their fans a tour of their heavenly space, which is quite breathtaking.

The entrance

The entrance begins with a large wooden door with gold detailing that is stunning.

The living room

Massive curtains, geometric chandeliers, color popping sofas and vases, it’s all a part of the plush interiors. The sitting room is quite spacious and also has a Tv and stand. The windows overlook a stunning view as well.

Stunning kitchen

The kitchen has white interiors with a round table and chairs for some relaxation. Modern amenities line up the space.

Bedroom

The bedroom area is truly beautiful with a blue curtain to match the blue floral wallpaper.

Stylish corners

Every corner of the house has exquisite furniture or art pieces that will catch your attention.

Check out their video here;

