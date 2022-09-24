Interesting! This is how Tejaswi Prakash reacts to playing the role of ‘Mother’ in Naagin 6, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, says she has no qualms playing a mother on screen as she is not playing a mom from the start and it is a part of an ongoing story.

"I am playing my own daughter in the show. It is a double role and so I had no qualms playing mother on screen. I was not playing mom to another actress. There are both, a young and an older Tejasswi in the show. It is organically woven into the show and I am glad that I get to do something different. As an actress, you also need to grow and try out different things," the actress was quoted saying.

She further added, "It is a finite show and we are all aware that the show will end in November or December. It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do so many things in the show and it has only helped me grow as an actor."

On the personal front, Tejasswi is in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra ever since she met him in Bigg Boss 15. She also recently bought a house in Goa.

