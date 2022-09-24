Interesting! This is how Tejaswi Prakash reacts to playing the role of ‘Mother’ in Naagin 6, Scroll down to know more
Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, has no qualms playing a mother on screen as the actress shares it is a part of an ongoing story
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6, says she has no qualms playing a mother on screen as she is not playing a mom from the start and it is a part of an ongoing story.
"I am playing my own daughter in the show. It is a double role and so I had no qualms playing mother on screen. I was not playing mom to another actress. There are both, a young and an older Tejasswi in the show. It is organically woven into the show and I am glad that I get to do something different. As an actress, you also need to grow and try out different things," the actress was quoted saying.
She further added, "It is a finite show and we are all aware that the show will end in November or December. It has been a beautiful journey and an enriching experience. I have got to do so many things in the show and it has only helped me grow as an actor."
On the personal front, Tejasswi is in a relationship with actor Karan Kundrra ever since she met him in Bigg Boss 15. She also recently bought a house in Goa.
Credit: ETimes
