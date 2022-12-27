Karan Kundrra goes all filmy for beau Tejasswi Prakash; Check out her AMAZING reply

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra has become one of the most popular names in the industry and keeps in the news frequently. In 2021, he participated in Colors TV's reality show Bigg Boss 15 where he finished in third place. In 2022, he was seen as Jailor in Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp where he won millions of hearts. Karan Kundrra last hosted Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors (season 1) where his chemistry with judges and contestants was applauded by the audiences.

Bigg Boss 14 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up.

They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title. Following the show, their followers continue to show them a lot of love even after Bigg Boss.

ALSO READ: OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

They keep sharing adorable glimpses online and the fans love it. Recently Karan took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse from his balcony. We can see Tejasswi being lost in her thoughts as Karan captures the moment. He wrote, “Hero idhar hai, tera dhyaan kidher hai?”

Tejasswi shared this glimpse saying, “Standing strong together”.

Check it out here:

The two look adorable together and are immensely loved by the fans.

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show.

Karan made his acting debut with Kitani Mohabbat Hai portraying Arjun Punj. He is best known for his roles playing Ritwik Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai, Rahul Sabarwaal in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and Ronobir Chatterjee in It Happened in Calcutta. He also hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies, MTV Love School. He is currently shooting for his upcoming project.

ALSO READ: OOPS! Why is Karan Kundrra sad while Tejasswi Prakash is busy

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar



