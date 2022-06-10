OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

Karan and Tejasswi are always the most talked about television couple. Karan recently shared that he feels his relationship is not being given the space they need. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

ALSO READ: WHAT! Karan Kundra photobombs Tejasswi's picture and how

It happens frequently that the fans keep sending gifts to the couple and this time it’s a unique one. A fan has sent Karan a mirror which when lights up displays a picture of the couple together.

Karan shared this on his social media and jokingly wrote, “There’s no concept of space anymore”.

Check it out here:

The couple recently got back from a romantic getaway in Goa. They spammed our social media with amazing glimpses from their romantic getaway.

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show Lock Upp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.

The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.

ALSO READ: What! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing she fears from Karan Kundrra

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

