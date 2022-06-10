OH NO! Karan Kundrra feels the fans are not giving Karan and Tejasswi the space they need

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 14 where Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show and Tejasswi was declared as the winner of the show.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them a cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share. After the show, the fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

It happens frequently that the fans keep sending gifts to the couple and this time it’s a unique one. A fan has sent Karan a mirror which when lights up displays a picture of the couple together.

Karan shared this on his social media and jokingly wrote, “There’s no concept of space anymore”.

Check it out here:

The couple recently got back from a romantic getaway in Goa. They spammed our social media with amazing glimpses from their romantic getaway.

The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6. While Karan was seen as a jailor on the reality show Lock Upp and later he hosted the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors 1 on Colors TV.

The fans want to see them together more and are constantly wishing for them to get married.

