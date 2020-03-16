What! Tejasswi Prakash reveals the one thing she fears from Karan Kundrra.

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss. They were the two popular contestants in the show, and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner, whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Today Karan and Tejasswi are an iconic couple, and the two have several fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them. They keep trending on social media, and their tweets reach millions in no time.

ALSO READ: Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

Recently, in an interview, Tejasswi Prakash was asked about the one thing she fears the most when it comes to Karan Kundrra. The actress stated that she fears losing him and that someday he will leave her and go. She added that she would never know how to live without him.

This is not the first time that the actress has expressed her feelings for Karan Kundrra, and on many occasions, she has said what he means to her. The love story that began in Bigg Boss 15 is finally going to see the face of marriage soon.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read - Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed