Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor

MUMBAI: Actor Karan Kundrra is one of those rare people in the industry who does not shy away from taking on difficult parts and still manages to astound everyone with his acting abilities. He has amassed an enormous fan base through his work in movies, television show hosting, and OTT appearances. Karan recently discussed his thoughts on the myths surrounding television actors in an interview with the well-known news website.

Also read: Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post

During the recent 50-question Q&A session with the well-known news portal, Karan Kundrra was asked to address the issue of being categorized as a TV actor. According to the " Bigg Boss 15 fame, "I mean, they've tried. Didn't work. I've done everything: TV, reality, hosting, films, and OTT. Again, grapes are sour wali baat ho jaati hai. Some people have done fantastically when coming from TV; they are not complaining. And then some have not done it, and then they probably have figured out an excuse."

Divulging further, when he was asked to share the most difficult thing about being an actor, Karan responded, "Typically, it's the judgment, the unnecessary hate, and all of these things. But then again, you chose to be an actor. So stop cribbing about it and enjoy the money."

After making his screen debut in Kitani Mohabbat Hai in 2009, Karan Kundrra went on to become one of the industry's biggest stars. In Bayttaab Dil Kee Tamanna Hai, he even portrayed Veeru's main role. After he signed on to anchor Gumrah: End of Innocence's first two seasons, his fame took off.

Karan is presently in a relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of the Bigg Boss 15. Karan participated in the show. The actor most recently appeared with Mouni Roy as a host of the dating reality series Temptation Island. Regarding the projects, Karan Kumar is ready to star in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely with Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz on the big screen.

In addition, he has been the talk of the town because of the impending release of his new series Love Adhura on Amazon MiniTV. Erica Fernandes plays the female lead in the romantic thriller.

Also read: Aww! Karan Kundrra reveals the one thing he cannot do without Tejasswi Prakash; the actress reveals one thing that is constant that Karan does during a party

For more news from the world of movies, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla