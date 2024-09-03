Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 13:27
Karan

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants of Bigg Boss 15. Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show, while Tejasswi was declared the winner. Fans loved their chemistry and gave them a cute hashtag - #TejRan. They love the chemistry they share. Even after the show, fans keep showering lots of love and support and call them an iconic real-life couple.

Karan and Tejasswi never fails to impress their fans with their posts and stories. They are quite active on social media and they keep sharing pictures, videos and express their love for each other. Karan's recent story shows how much he misses Tejasswi. He shared a glimpse of his room and we can see a doll kept on Tejasswi's side of the bed. He is heard saying, "Ek to ye mera peecha nahi chodhti, dekhna zara, ye dekhna." He then points to a male doll on his side and says, "Idhar main hun aise"

Karan captioned the story, “Doll ke sahare kat rahi zindagi”

On the work front, Karan will next be seen in the OTT series Love Adhura which will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 13th March.

For more news from the world of movies, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Credit-News18


 

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 13:27

