Karan Kundrra opens up about the challenges of staying relevant; Appreciates Bobby Deol

Kundrra has advanced significantly in his career and has no plans to turn back. He talked candidly about the difficulties he has had in his career in a recent interview, expressing appreciation for the tenacity and diligence of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: After his remarkable performance as Arjun Punj in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which received great praise for his rapport with co-star Kritika Kamra, who played Arohi, Karan Kundra has grown to be a well-liked figure in Indian households.

Since then, Kundrra has advanced significantly in his career and has no plans to turn back. He talked candidly about the difficulties he has had in his career in a recent interview, expressing appreciation for the tenacity and diligence of Bollywood actor Bobby Deol.

During an interview with the popular news portal, Karan Kundrra opened up on his lengthy career, stating, "I’ve been walking this path for 15 years now, let’s walk a little longer."

He elaborated, "People assume that getting your first show or your first break means the end of struggles. But the real challenge begins when you reach the top. It might be easy to get there, but staying there is another story; nobody just lets you stay put. Sure, everyone faces different kinds of struggles; ours are just a bit unique."

Kundrra expressed his appreciation for Bobby Deol's candidness in an interview with Mashable India, where Deol opened up about his career challenges. Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared, "King Bobby or Lord Bobby; that was one of my favorite interviews.”

He added, “Man, that guy is so sensitive. He’s openly talking about his life, his deep love for his wife. He's sensitive; someone calling him a DJ bothers him. And it made me think, even Bobby Deol has had his struggles, you know?"

Kundrra continued to express respect for Deol, noting, "Despite a wave of successes, he faced a quiet period of four to five years. And I thought, man, he's the real deal."

In the same interview, Karan Kundrra remarked on the difficulty of maintaining relevance in the industry, suggesting that only a few manage to stay pertinent after achieving initial success.

In terms of his professional career, Karan Kundrra has made a great impact on the industry. He has hosted reality shows like MTV Roadies and starred in other series like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in addition to Kitani Mohabbat Hai.

He appeared in the movies Mubarakan and 1921. In Bigg Boss 15, Kundrra made an even bigger impression as the second runner-up. He recently starred in the Amazon MiniTV original series Love Adhura with Erica Fernandes.

Regarding his private life, Karan is presently in a committed relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

