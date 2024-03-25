Karan Kundrra REVEALS disliking Tejasswi Prakash 'can be very politically incorrect at times’; Says ‘Comes across as very childish’

MUMBAI : During their time on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love. Fans are eagerly awaiting their marriage because the two have become one of the most loved couples on television since that time. Karan recently discussed what he likes and hates about Tejasswi during this, remembering how their families grew close.

Karan told the popular news portal, “What I love about her is that she comes across as very childish if you see her vlogs but at the same time, she is very strong. When she has to play that part of being that woman for me, she does it which, obviously, fans don’t see. She has that child in her and she has that very strong woman, who’s supportive and full of substance. I love that.”

“What I hate about her is that she can be very politically incorrect at times and she doesn’t care. She won’t see who it is and what the situation is, she will speak. I am not telling her to accept it but just stay quiet,” he said and added that he didn’t wish to change anything about her.

Karan and Tejasswi often spark rumours that they have tied the knot in secret already. “Some people think I am married. My bhabhi messaged me, ‘Did you get married?’ I said, ‘No, where did you hear that?’ She said she read it. It was a closed group thing, but I told her that closed group is also you,” Karan said, addressing these rumours.

He added, "Then she sent me a picture of a very famous celebrity couple and on that my and Teju's pictures have been morphed and I am like, 'That is such a bad photoshop.' All sorts of things happen."

Additionally, Karan recalled the closeness his family had with Tejasswi's family, saying, “I wanted to know what her parents thought about me. There was a time after three or four days of coming out of Bigg Boss, we were sitting on the couch and looking at our parents and saying, ‘Ye zyada nahi ho raha hai? Are we in a relationship, or are they in a relationship?’”

“I think her dad likes me more than he likes her. Same thing with my dad. I think my dad would take her more seriously. Mujhko lag raha hai ki jayadad unko na dekar chale jaaye (I feel when I look at him that he might leave the property to her). Same with my sister. My second sister was here and they met a few times and I was like, ‘Main bhi hun yahan pe (I am also here),’” stated Karan.

