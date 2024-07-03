Karan Kundrra's recently bought vintage car goes missing!

Recently, Karan, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15, had purchased a new car. He announced on Social media that he had added a stunning blue HM Contessa to already amazing car collection.
Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been a part of the industry for a very long time and has steadily become one of the most popular stars in the entertainment world. He rose to fame with his chocolate boy avatar in Kitani Mohabbat Hai and has been part of many Tv shows since.

Recently, Karan, who was also a part of Bigg Boss 15, had purchased a new car. He announced on Social media that he had added a stunning blue HM Contessa to already amazing car collection. He captioned his post, “Met this beauty in Munnar and instantly fell in love.. one of the original Vauxhall’s which we later came to love as the iconic HM Contessa.. and guess what.. I Had to have her in my garage.. and finally she’s here.”

Now, shockingly, when Karan woke up this morning, Karan’s new car went missing. He put up a video asking whoever has played a prank on him, please return his car.

It is still not clear if Karan’s car is stolen or someone has played a prank on him. It could be that Karan, who is a prankster himself, might have himself played this prank.

Karan’s other car collections include a Jeep Wrangler, Mini Cooper, Ford, and Range Rover.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-TimesNow


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/07/2024 - 13:26

