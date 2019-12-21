Karan Patel ADORABLY introduces daughter Mehr

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actor is currently living the best phase of his life as he recently become a proud father after his wife Ankita Bhargava delivered a baby girl on 14 December this year.



While the baby happens to be Karan and Ankita’s first child, the television actor is quite excited about this new phase of his life. Soon after the news of this new arrival in Karan’s family broke, the new parents were inundated with best wishes and love from their fans across the world. And now, Karan has introduced his little angel to the world. In an adorable post on Instagram, Karan announced the name of his daughter as Mehr Karan Patel. The post read as “It’s a Girl and we call her Mehr Karan Patel. Loving parents, Ankita and Karan Patel.” Calling his little princess ‘Rabb Di Mehr’, Karan also thanked his fans for their endless love and blessing for his baby. “All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers #RabbDiMehr.”



Take a look below: