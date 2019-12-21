News

Karan Patel ADORABLY introduces daughter Mehr

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Dec 2019 12:02 PM

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and handsome television actors. He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The actor is currently living the best phase of his life as he recently become a proud father after his wife Ankita Bhargava delivered a baby girl on 14 December this year.   

While the baby happens to be Karan and Ankita’s first child, the television actor is quite excited about this new phase of his life. Soon after the news of this new arrival in Karan’s family broke, the new parents were inundated with best wishes and love from their fans across the world.  And now, Karan has introduced his little angel to the world. In an adorable post on Instagram, Karan announced the name of his daughter as Mehr Karan Patel. The post read as “It’s a Girl and we call her Mehr Karan Patel. Loving parents, Ankita and Karan Patel.” Calling his little princess ‘Rabb Di Mehr’, Karan also thanked his fans for their endless love and blessing for his baby. “All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers #RabbDiMehr.” 

Take a look below:

Tags > Karan Patel, daughter Mehr, Ekta Kapoor, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Ankita Bhargava, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Nandish Sandhu
Nandish Sandhu
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
The Lunchbox
The Lunchbox
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days