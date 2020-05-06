Karan Patel shocked his Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestants with his 'hidden skills'

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most popular and talented actors on TV. He also has a great sense of fashion. A lot of it has to do with his impeccable sense of styling, as he manages to pull off some really cool outfits. As it turns out, the actor has a penchant for sunglasses and shoes. He was recently in Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and he managed to leave everyone in shock with his shopping skills. He turned out to be a hoarder when he went out.

As is know, the actor was on quite the shopping spree, and apart from simply doing his shopping, he also was of great help for other contestants to help them out with their shopping. Talking about it, Karan went on to reveal how he did shop a lot in Bulgaria. He also added how most of it was sportswear and shoes along with some sunglasses and these two things are his weakness. He went on to further reveal how he has about 37 high-end sunglasses and 60-odd pairs of shoes. He added further how on his first-fortnight post-shoot, he knew where would he find which shop.

Credits: Pinkvilla