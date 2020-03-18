Karan Patel's FAILED AUDITION to Rohit Shetty in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is riding high on success. The show has been in the news, as Rohit Shetty lost his cool over contestant Tejasswi Prakash last week. In addition, the adventure reality show has secured the second position on the TRP charts, making it the talk of the town.

The show has the who’s who of the entertainment industry, including Karan Patel, Tejasswi Prakash, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Amruta Khanvlkar, Shivin Narang, Adaa Khan, RJ Malishka, and Balraj Syal.

KKK provides a complete dose of entertainment. Small gigs by contestants apart from the stunts are always very well received by the audience.

One such gig by Karan Patel left viewers in splits.

It so happens that Karan tries to woo filmmaker Rohit Shetty with his horse ride in an effort to audition in front of him. However, Karan’s efforts go wasted as Rohit completely ignores him. Karan, on the other hand, tries his level best to catch Rohit’s attention but in vain. Eventually, Karan falls down from the horse, making a fool of himself.

