Karan Tacker wants Sophie Choudry to be his lockdown partner

MUMBAI: The lockdown has us all under house arrest, and we are unable to meet our loved ones. But here's a piece of advice from TV star Karan Tacker. He states that couples should use this time to evolve as individuals and that the distance will just make their bond grow stronger. The actor also states that, given a chance, he would like to be in a lockdown with Sophie Choudry.

Also read MTV and MTV Beats salute the undying spirit of COVID-19 warriors with #RahoMusicallyPositive

Karan and Sohpie who have been good friends for ages recently had a conversation with ETimes. It's during this conversation that Sophie asked Karan - with whom he would like to be in a lockdown with? He immediately replied, 'I'd like to be in lockdown with you.' However, Sophie had a hilarious reply ready. She said, 'I hope one of us would come alive after that'.

Karan then spoke about love and said, 'Distance makes the heart grow fonder. Make the most of this time and realise the value of your relationship. If your love survives this, then it would survive anything. There is charm of growing in your own space. If you are dating the same person for years, and you are constantly moving and evolving, and your partner isn't, then it can be worrisome. I have been in a place like that.'

Also read Jennifer Winget's special connection with THIS person

Credits: SpotboyE