Karishma Tanna and Amruta Khanvilkar BREAKSDOWN on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is back on Colors Tv with the ultimate daredevil Rohit Shetty hosting the show. The concept of the show this year is that Rohit Shetty is the principal of the ‘Darr Ki University’ wherein the contestants are students.

In the previous episodes, there were interesting and thrilling tasks as well as a lot of fun happened. With popular faces of Television like Karishma Tanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dharmesh Yelande, Karan Patel and Shivin Narang, the show has been grabbing eyeballs.

In the upcoming episodes, Amruta Khanvilkar and Karishma Tanna will face an emotional breakdown. Karishma being a hardcore Gujrati will be asked to transfer snakes from one water tank to another which she will find extremely dangerous and scary. She will shed a few tears because of the challenging situation.

Amruta will have to do a task related to creepy crawlies leaving the beautiful actress in tears.

Will the duo be able to perform the task and complete the same? Only time will tell.

Looks like quite an interesting episode awaits for the fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

