Karishma Tanna talks about her special bond with Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season. The show is currently airing season 10 and many celebrities are seen as contestants.

As we have seen in the previous episodes, the contestants are having a tough time completing the stunts while some calls quit at times, some have a complete breakdown.

The best thing about the show is that the contestants really get along with each other, and they motivate each one to do better. Every contestant shares a good rapport with one and another.

Recently in an interview, Karishma was asked about her bond with television superstar Karan Patel, to which the actress said that they share a wonderful bond of friendship. The amazing thing is that he is a Gujarati and so is she.

She further said that she likes to mingle with people who have a good sense of humour, who can pull people’s leg and have fun and Karan is a very humours person. She also mentioned that she knows him from a long time.

She also shared that the contestants used to have a lot of fun, they used to cycle from the hotel to some spots as the transport in Bulgaria is very expensive, and they used to love teasing Tejasswi.

