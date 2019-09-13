News

Is Karishma Tanna the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:41 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.

The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 is complete. Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, and Balraj Sayal have emerged as the top 3 contenders to win the show.

According to our sources, Karishma Tanna stands a fair chance of winning the adventure-based reality show. Based on her consistency as a participant and the commendable spirit with which she will be seen performing the stunts, we assume she has a strong chance of taking the trophy home.

Karan Patel and Balraj Sayal were also extremely dedicated, so much so that Balraj reentered the show as a wild card contestant and  left everyone surprised with his amazing performance.

Who do you think will win the show? Post your views in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > TellyChakkar, Television World, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Balraj Sayal,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman...

Wedding Pictures and Chooda ceremony of Hanuman and Babita in Patiala Babes
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Saumya Seth
Saumya Seth

past seven days