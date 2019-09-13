Is Karishma Tanna the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television world.



The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 is complete. Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, and Balraj Sayal have emerged as the top 3 contenders to win the show.



According to our sources, Karishma Tanna stands a fair chance of winning the adventure-based reality show. Based on her consistency as a participant and the commendable spirit with which she will be seen performing the stunts, we assume she has a strong chance of taking the trophy home.



Karan Patel and Balraj Sayal were also extremely dedicated, so much so that Balraj reentered the show as a wild card contestant and left everyone surprised with his amazing performance.



