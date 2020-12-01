Karishma Tanna treats preggers Anita Hassanandani with Gujrati food

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

Popular television and Bollywood actress Anita Hassanandani gave her fans good news as she and husband Rohir Reddy announced being expecting their first baby. (Read here: Did you know Anita Hassanandani was PREGNANT during the shoot of Naagin 5? )

Their fans and friends were pleasantly surprised with the news as they bombarded the couple with congratulatory messages.

Well, Anita is getting lot of pampering from her friends. Recently, Anita hung out with her friend Surbhi Jyoti and the duo had a lot of fun together as they posted a few fun videos and pictures for their fans.

Another actress who took an effort to pamper the expecting mom Anita Hassandadni is Karishma Tanna. Considering the importance of healthy eating for a pregnant woman, Karishma treated Anita with some delicious Gujrati delicacies.

Anita took to Instagram and thanked good friend Karishma for the treat.

Have a look at Anita’s post.

Well, we hope Anita eats well and gets all the pampering that she deserves.

Anita was last seen in Colors’ Naagin 4. Anita and husband Rohit Reddy also participated in Star Plus show Nach Baliye 9 and finished as one of the finalists.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Anita Hassanandani sparks off pregnancy rumours )