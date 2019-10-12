Kartik And Naira’s Extraordinary Style Is Giving Us Major Fashion Goals

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Kartik and Naira Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular jodis of the small screen. The duo’s pair is doing wonders for the show and fans simply love them to see together.

Well, like their onscreen pairing lights up the small screen, we all know that the couple is also dating in real life. It’s been a long time since the duo is together and has given us major relationship goals.

Apart from being a lovey-dovey couple, the duo is also known for their amazing fashion sense. Both Mohsin and Shivangi are spot on when it comes to fashion. No, we are not just saying it but their Instagram accounts are proof.

The couple’s Instagram is filled with some of the most beautiful pictures where they are all decked up in traditional attires. We can’t get our eyes off this lovely couple. The couple has given us major fashion goals with their choice of outfits and how perfectly they complement each other. Couples can surely take tips from this hot jodi and dress up this festive season.

So here are some of the best pictures of Mohsin-Shivangi. Have a look:

So folks, what do you think about Mohsin and Shivangi’s fashion style? Tell us in the comments.