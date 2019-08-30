Kartik calls Naira a bad mother in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik and Naira are at loggerheads but pretending to be together for their son’s Kairav sake. But Kartik is not ready to forgive Naira.



In the upcoming episode, Naksh comes to take Naira and Kairav back to the Singhania house.



Naksh wants Naira and Kairav to stay with them, but Kartik is against this decision and thus confronts Naira.



Kartik is furious with Naira and lashes out on her for trying to separate him from his son. He humiliates Naira and tells her what a bad mother she has been.



Naira also takes a stron stand and says that only Kairav will decide where he wants to stay.



It will be interesting to see Kairav’s decision.