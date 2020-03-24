News

Kartik learns a grave truth about Vicky

By TellychakkarTeam
24 Mar 2020 01:25 PM

MUMBAI: Kartik Purnima is a Cinderella story of a dusky girl- Purnima, revolving around Kartik - Purnima’s love story and the biggest conflict – Kartik’s mother &amp; if she will be able to win her mother in law, fight societal family pressures.

In the earlier episodes, it is seen that Purnima has accepted the Vicky’s marriage proposal and has started preparing for her life ahead with Vicky. Purnima was seen submitting her documents in order to migrate with Vicky to Canada after marriage. In the meanwhile, it was revealed that Beena ji, Purnima’s mother had hired Vicky to marry Purnima and that Vicky is a fraud personality.

In todays episode, viewers will get to witness how Kartik learns the truth that Vicky is not who he is said to be and that his real name is Joginder and that only one person will be traveling to Canada. Later on, in the show, Shanaya brainwashes Soni regarding Kartik and Purnima’s growing closeness while Soni then threatens Purnima.

Tags Star Bharat Kartik Purnima Purnima Kartik Soni Poulomi Das Harsh Nagar Mohit Chauhan TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert

