Kartik of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai becomes the most loved character of television

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and fans loved watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The show saw a change in the storyline as the makers decided to end the character of Naira and introduce Shivani as a new character.

This track had broken the hearts of fans, as they could not accept that Kartik would romance someone else.

But now the audiences have accepted Sirat and they do love the jodi of Kartik and Sirat.

We have seen how the ongoing track of the serial is focusing on how Kartik is trying to get Sirat and Ranveer together and soon he will be getting them married.

Kartik is one of the most loved characters of television as he gives major family goals, and he can do anything for his loved ones.

He is the best husband, best father, best son, and best grandson and the audiences love him and he has become a household name.

The fans have voted him as one of the most popular and loved fiction character and there is no doubt in that the character is most loved on TV.

Mohsin Khan with his excellent acting chops gives full justice to the character and as made the character of Kartik so lovable.

What is the one chrematistic that you love in the character Kartik, do let us know in the comments section below.

