Karwa Chauth 2023: Gorgeous! From Shraddha Arya to Pankhuri Rode, Check out the stunning looks of these popular TV actresses

The day holds a special place in every Indian married woman’s life be it young or old. Our TV actresses too join in to make the most of the day and gather with their friends to fast, pray and celebrate this very important day.
Shraddha Arya

MUMBAI : Karwa Chauth is the time when women not only pray for their husbands’ long life and fast, but also dress up in their finery to showcase the auspicious day. The day holds a special place in every Indian married woman’s life be it young or old. Our TV actresses too join in to make the most of the day and gather with their friends to fast, pray and celebrate this very important day.

Today let us have a look at some of the stunning Karwa Chauth Looks of our popular TV actresses;

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya who is a well known face of Indian Television will be celebrating the auspicious day of Karwa Chauth for the second year as she got married in 2021. She wore an embellished blue Lehenga with some beautiful accessories to go with it. Check out her stunning look here;

Pankhuri Awasthy Rode

New mom Pankhuri, who is enjoying motherhood looked elegant in a red salwar with stunning jewelry to go with it. Check out her look here;

Aditi Dev Sharma

Aditi has been winning hearts with her performance in Kathaa Ankahee. Her Karwa Chauth Look this year is red hot. Check out her red lacy saree with matching accessories. 

Dalljiet Kaur

Dalljiet who recently tied the knot with Nikhil Patel is celebrating her first Karwa Chauth and is too excited. She showed her excitement in her recent post where she is flaunting her beautiful mehndi design. Her step daughter too is getting mehendi done in the video. Check it out here;

Chhavi Mittal

Chhavi, who recently had a health scare, is celebrating Karwa Chauth in style too. She shared her picture in a blue kurti and some lovely Mehendi designs on her palms. Check out her picture here;

Kishwer Merchant

The Bigg Boss famed actress looked radiant in a dark blue salwar suit. She is seen getting some lovely Mehendi done while her son watches her. Check out her post here;

Whose look did you love the most? Tell us in the comments below;

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

