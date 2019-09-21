Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Anurag unveils Mr. Bajaj and Moloy's shocking illegitimate connection

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is up for new drama and twists.



Anurag is happy as Mr. Bajaj is behind bars and Prerna is with him.



But Mr. Bajaj's decision to surrender himself confuses him.



He decides to investigate.



Anurag will learn the truth that Mr. Bajaj has some illegitimate connection with Moloy Basu.



Soon, he finds out that Mr. Bajaj is Moloy's illegitimate son



It will be interesting to see what he does next.