News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Bajaj proved innocent in Anurag's accident case

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Sep 2019 05:03 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Bajaj's car hits Anurag, leading to a deadly accident.

Anurag is critical, and Shivani informs Mohini and Nivedita about this.

Mohini decides to sue Bajaj for an attempt to murder Anurag.

The police comes to arrest Bajaj after Shivani’s witness statement but then sets him free as Shivani did not see the accident happening.

It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Tags > Karan Singh Grover, Mr Bajaj, Balaji Telefilms, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Star Plus, Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna’s pregnancy, Mohini, Nivedita, Komolika’s allegations, Basu family, pregnancy truth, Dirty Blood, Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama, Komolika are shocked, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Coming Track, upcoming track, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates, Kasautii Zindagii Kay Story line, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa
Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi

past seven days