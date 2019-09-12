Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Bajaj proved innocent in Anurag's accident case

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Bajaj's car hits Anurag, leading to a deadly accident.



Anurag is critical, and Shivani informs Mohini and Nivedita about this.



Mohini decides to sue Bajaj for an attempt to murder Anurag.



The police comes to arrest Bajaj after Shivani’s witness statement but then sets him free as Shivani did not see the accident happening.



It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.