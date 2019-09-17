News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Bajaj's promise to Prerna after she bids adieu to Anurag

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Sep 2019 03:06 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag is battling for life at the hospital.

The entire family is blames Prerna for this accident.            

In the upcoming episode, Prerna’s prayers are heard and the true love that she has for Anurag helps revive him.

But she has to part ways from Anurag, as she has promised to return to Mr. Bajaj.

Mr. Bajaj is blessed to have Prerna in his life as her loyalty can never be doubted.

Prerna fulfills her promise to be Sneha's mother, and now, Bajaj makes a promise to her.

He vows that he will never interfere in Mr. Basu's life.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

