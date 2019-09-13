News

Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Mohini gets Bajaj arrested; insults Prerna's character

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 05:21 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama. Anurag has met with an accident, and everyone is blaming Mr. Bajaj and Prerna for the same.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Bajaj has explained his innocence to Prerna, and she understands the situation but is not able to forget Anurag's critical state, which only happened due to Bajaj.

Prerna rushes to Anurag and holds his hand while shedding tears of pain and regret.

However, soon Mohini arrives there and ousts Prerna from Anurag's room. She also questions her love for Anurag.

Mohini then calls the police to get Bajaj arrested. She explains that Shivi is an eye-witness of the accident.

It will be interesting to see how Prerna will save  Bajaj from this mess. 

past seven days