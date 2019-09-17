Kasauti Zindagi Kay: Mr Bajaj's returns in villainous avatar for Anurag and Prerna's separation

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is high on drama.



In the upcoming episode, Sharda instigates Mr. Bajaj against the Basu family and asks Mr. Bajaj to recall his real motive.



She reminds him that his goal was to take revenge against the Basu family and that had snatched Prerna to give pain to Anurag.



Mr. Bajaj takes on a villainous avatar again.



He tells Prerna to recall her deal and tells her that they will leave Basu mansion as soon as Anurag recovers.



It will be interesting to see Prerna’s next step.