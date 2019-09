MUMBAI: Star Plus daily soap opera Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2 is seeing high-voltage drama.



Anurag's accident will put a full stop to Bajaj and Prerna's marital relationship.



Prerna's trust in Bajaj also breaks, and Anurag is in a critical state.



Prerna lashes out at Bajaj and says that she will not spare him.



Anurag realizes that Prerna's love for him is still alive after how she turns caring towards him.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.