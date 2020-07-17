Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: After testing positive for COVID-19, Parth Samthaan's fate on the show REVEALED

MUMBAI : Ever since news of Parth Samthaan testing positive for Covid-19 broke his fans have been very concerned about his health. At the same time they are also worried about the fact that they might not get to see their favourite Anurag Basu on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, anytime soon. Meanwhile, Parth continues to remain in self-isolation, getting his treatment done from a doctor from a Suburban Hospital. What happens to Anurag's track on the show while he spends time recovering from the deadly virus.

A source close to the show tells us, "Anurag is in good health and the team is in constant touch with him. For now it is likely that the track will show that he's on a business trip and that should explain his absence. In an upcoming episode, the family would be seen discussing why Anurag had to leave for a sudden business commitment."

Meanwhile, we brought to you Karan Patel (Mr Bajaj), Pooja Banerjee (Nivedita Basu) and Shubhaavi Choksey (Mohini Basu) will resume shooting for the show from today on the set (Klick Nixon). Let us remind you that the show's shooting had come to an halt since July 12 after Parth's Coronavirud test results came positive. The actor who is loved by his fans had also given a health update by taking to his Instagram. Parth wrote, "Hi everyone, I have been tested Positive for COVID 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone who's been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctor's guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care ."

