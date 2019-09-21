Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Mohini tries to instigate Anurag against Prerna

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Mr. Bajaj surrenders to the police when an infuriated Prerna accuses him of planning Anurag's murder. Meanwhile, Sharda's revelation stuns Mohini. Mr. Bajaj’s lawyer, Mehra, comes with the bail papers but Rishabh tells him that he doesn’t want a bail but a clean chit. He tells Mehra that since he was innocent, he wishes to go home as an innocent man and not a man who was not proven guilty.



Meanwhile, Sharda comes to Prerna and accuses her to go against Rishabh. She tries to open her eyes by making her look at the mirror. Sharda tells Prerna that even though she had told Rishabh to throw the Basus out of the house, he wanted them to stay as he felt that the Basus were already troubled enough. Sharda also tells Prerna that although he could have easily stopped her from taking care of Anurag, as she was his wife, he never stopped her from going to the Basus, as he understood that they needed her. Tanvi intervenes and tells Sharda that Prerna and her family would never know Rishabh’s worth and it was useless to try and make them understand.



Mehra comes to the Basu Bari and meets Sharda. He informs her that although he could easily get a bail and get Rishabh out, Rishabh purposely wanted not to come out. He tells Sharda that because of something, Rishabh was behaving strangely and had decided to stay put. Prerna overhears the conversation and leaves the house to meet Rishabh. Anurag stops Prerna and talks to her. He thanked Prerna for her gesture to bring him out of danger. Later, Mohini tries to instigate Anurag against Prerna but Anurag tells Mohini that Prerna was his soul mate and his love for her was more than just ordinary love.