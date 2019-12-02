News

Kaveri Ghosh roped in for Colors’ Naagin 4

By Dharini Sanghavi
02 Dec 2019 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: TV actress Kaveri Ghosh, who has earlier been a part of shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sanjivani (the present remake), Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein amongst others, has bagged Colors’ Naagin 4.

According to our sources, the actress will play the role of Mala. She has already begun shooting.

As reported by us, this season will feature Jasmin Bhasin, Nia Sharma, and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles while TV actors Sayantani Ghosh, Aparma Kumar, Sheetal Jaisal, Shaleen Bhanot, and Ankur Verma will be seen playing pivotal roles.

We could not get through to the actress for a comment.

