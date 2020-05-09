Kaveri Priyam’s Instagram account gets HACKED

MUMBAI: These days, social networking accounts getting hacked is not a big deal!

Every good thing has a drawback, and the biggest hitch of these platforms is your personal account getting spammed.

The latest victim of online hacking is Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Kuhu in the show.

Kaveri’s Instagram handle shows a weird bio and profile picture while none of her posts are visible.

TellyChakkar.com contacted Kaveri to know more about the ordeal, she said, “I noticed unusual activities happening late night on my Instagram account. I observed that my bio on the handle has changed, I immediately fixed it and changed my password and did a few setting changes as well post which I logged out and tried logging in with my new password but to my dismay, I just couldn’t login after that”

We asked the gorgeous actress whether the hacker is sending messages of any sorts to her followers to which, she said, “Thankfully, that didn’t happen until now”.

Ask her about what actions she took against the same, she said, “My fans are reporting about it with several sources. I have also complained on Instagram helpline and cyber-crime”.

We hope Kaveri’s account is recovered as soon as possible.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.