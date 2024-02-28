Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: ‘THESE’ moments prove that Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma have an INFECTIOUS CHEMISTRY as #AdYa!

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kavya - Ek Jazba Ek Junoon starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma is an interesting drama which kicked off with Sumbul playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer.

The public has developed a particular affection for Kavya and Adhiraj. People have adored the pair and their smouldering chemistry. The show has quickly gained popularity and is now a favourite among many. Mishkat and Sumbul have also received recognition for their roles in the program.

It was only recently that Mishkat gave the makers of the show credit for creating a character such as Adhiraj. On the other hand, Mishkat has praised Sumbul and described her as being kind and caring.

Well, the audience loves the pair and finds their chemistry infectious!

Today, let us browse through some fun off-screen moments of Sumbul and Mishkat which give us major BFF goals. Take a look:

Sumbul captions the post as in between action, cut and traffic’

Here’s how Sumbul and Mishkat fireballed their way into 2024

Good friends have great chemistry

Sumbul shares a reel with a blooper

Sumbul and Mishkat’s magical chemistry!

For the uninitiated, Kavya is produced by DJ's-A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like Just Mohabbat', 'Left Right Left, 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan", "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan'. 'Chotti Bahu', 'Sumit Sambhal Lega, and more.

