Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are in major trouble for this shocking reason

MUMBAI: Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping storyline and amazing performances. Sumbul plays the role of an IAS Officer Kavya while Mishkat plays the role of Adiraj.

Sumbul who has a huge fan base loves to share little anecdotes from her reel and real life. The actress has now shared a video where she and her Kavya co-star Mishkat are seen walking to their film set. She also shares a glimpse of the heavy traffic and thus decides to go ditch her car and walk 4KMS. She is heard asking Mishkat in the video if he enjoyed the experience and if he would like to do this again and he says of course. Sumbul on the other hand reveals that she did not enjoy walking in the hot sun and would not like to do this again. Check out their video here;

