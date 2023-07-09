Exclusive! Upcoming show Kavya – Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon actor Chandresh Singh talks about the uniqueness of his character, check out the deets inside

According to the promo of the show, Sumbul will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.
MUMBAI: A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma.

According to the promo of the show, Sumbul will be playing the role of IAS Officer Kavya who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around Kavya who will make many sacrifices for her career.

The show will be produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit, which have been active in the industry for more than 20 years, and has been the name behind some of the biggest shows like ‘Just Mohabbat’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’, ‘Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi’, ‘Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahan’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’, ‘Chotti Bahu’, ‘Sumit Sambhal Lega’, and more.

There are many other actors who will contribute to the show and the storyline and one of them is well-known actor, Chandresh Singh, who will play the role of Kavya’s father.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where he revealed about the show, his character and much more.

How does it feel reuniting with Sumbul for another show?

I feel good. She’s a very talented artist and a very down-to-Earth person. Since we have worked in a show earlier we have a good tuning.

Tell me something about the character that you will be playing in the show.

The character belongs to a lower middle class family. He works as a clerk in the electricity department and had some dreams to fulfil but due to some circumstances he could not fulfil those dreams and so he wishes that his kids would fulfil those dreams. He has 2 daughters and a son. While he is not very happy with his son, he sees potential in daughter, who then becomes an IAS officer.

What was your initial reaction when you were approached for this role?

It was good. I have played many characters in TV serials and there happens to be a lot of typecasting but that’s not the case here because the father over here is making the daughter study and work hard. According to the father’s character, things are different like why do want the girl to simply get married? Because even daughters have a place in the society and Kavya will make that place in the society. The production house of the show is amazing and so is Sony TV.

What are your expectations from the audience regarding the show?

I think the reaction is going to be great because everyone has been so hard for it. The atmosphere on the set is really good so I think the results will be good for sure.

This was our conversation with Chandresh Singh. Tell us what you think about this upcoming show, in the comment section below.

