OMG! Fans are in awe of Sumbul Touqeer Khan in Kavya’s new promo, celebrating her growth from Imlie to Kavya! Check out the reactions here!

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer Khan is one of the most loved actors on television, who rose to fame with her performance as Imlie and became a household name.

The audience praised her acting chops and believed her to be one of the best actresses on television.

The actress began her career as a child actor and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva also became a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

ALSO READ:KYA BAAT HAI! Sumbul Touqeer Khan REUNITES with THIS Imlie co-star and we can't keep calm

Sumbul has come a long way in the entertainment business and has done exceptionally well for herself.

After her stint in the Bigg Boss house, fans had been waiting to see her back on the Television screens and their wait is finally over.

Sumbul is going to be seen in her latest Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon which will air on Sony TV.

A new promo has been released and Sumbul looks fierce as Kavya, we also get to see a glimpse of her in a bridal outfit and then a sneak peek of her taking a stand for herself.

Fans of Sumbul, have taken Twitter by storm and have been sharing reactions and they are also comparing her growth from Imlie to Kavya. Check out the reactions here;

11

Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is produced by DJ’s Creative Unit and will soon air on Sony TV.

Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! Sumbul Touqeer Khan begins something new to showcase her THIS special talent