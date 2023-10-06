Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Now there is some interesting news for the actress’s fans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 09:45
Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

MUMBAI :Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Also Read- Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Now there is some interesting news for the actress’s fans. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan is all set to get married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to a news portal she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”

Touqeer Khan’s to-be wife Nilofer has been separated from her first husband and has a two and a half year old Izzra. Sumbul and her sister Saniya are super excited to welcome the duo into their little world soon. The Imlie actress has planned something special for her dad as he is all set to walk the aisle for the second time. However she has not revealed her surprise and is tight-lipped about it.

Also Read- Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-filmibeat

Sumbul Touqeer Khan Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Shalin Bhanot Fahmaan Khan Imlie Chini Abdu Rozik Sajid Khan Tina Dutta Nilofer Izzra Touqeer Khan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 06/10/2023 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shafaq Naaz talks about dealing with hard times and Sheezan Khan’s participation in KKK13, saying, “I want him to win but no pressure and he should just have fun”! Read For More!
MUMBAI : Shafaq Naaz is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry.The actress has been in the...
After Arnav and Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, Pihu and Rishi are coming to redefine love in StarPlus Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
MUMBAI :StarPlus has brought its audience a new show, Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain. With Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain, the audience...
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
MUMBAI :Veteran Hindi film actor Govind Namdev is a popular name in the industry. He has been part of path breaking...
Kumkum Bhagya:What! Ranbir and Prachi both get kidnapped
MUMBAI:  Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th
MUMBAI :Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an...
Katha Ankahee: Really! Viaan finally confesses his love to Katha
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
read on to know what happened
What! Veteran actor Govind Namdev reveals he was assaulted by a Sadhu for drinking water from a lake, read on to know what happened
Latest Video
Related Stories
Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
After Arnav and Khushi from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du, Pihu and Rishi are coming to redefine love in StarPlus Show Do Dil Mil Rahe Hain
Sharad Malhotra
Exclusive! Sharad Malhotra talks about upcoming projects and how he deals with negative rumors, “Nothing negative happens around me, it’s just all very positive”
Ranndeep Rai
Exclusive! “Every show has its own destiny”, Ranndeep Rai talks about his shows going off-air and teases fans with a new project, read the full story
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Satyaprem Ki Katha
Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas
Get ready to witness a blend of thrill, drama, and romance, all together! As Star Bharat brings the sizzle of Jhakas June from 15th June.
Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai
Shocking! Trouble in paradise in the friendship between Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai as there are “No More Friends”