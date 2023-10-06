Wow! Sumbul plans something special for dad Touqeer Khan as he is all set to get married on June 15th

MUMBAI :Sumbul Khan has won hearts with her performance in Imlie playing the titular role. The young actress became an overnight sensation with her portrayal. She later went on to show some grit and mental agility in the Bigg Boss 16 house where she was the youngest contestant at the age of just 19.

Also Read- Exclusive! Sumbul Toqueer Khan and her father Toqueer Khan finally break their silence on Fahmaan Khan’s allegation! Full Scoop Inside

Sumbul has been raised by her single father Touqeer Khan and she has always spoken highly of him. Now there is some interesting news for the actress’s fans. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan is all set to get married in a Nikaah ceremony with Nilofer on June 15th. Speaking to a news portal she said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. We are very excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”



Touqeer Khan’s to-be wife Nilofer has been separated from her first husband and has a two and a half year old Izzra. Sumbul and her sister Saniya are super excited to welcome the duo into their little world soon. The Imlie actress has planned something special for her dad as he is all set to walk the aisle for the second time. However she has not revealed her surprise and is tight-lipped about it.

Also Read- Audience Perceptive! Post Fahmaan Khan’s explosive interview Netizens say; "Sumbul should come out and speak as there are many allegation on her father around social media"

Sumbul began her career as a child actor, and at a very young age, she gained popularity. The diva has also become a social media sensation and enjoys a huge fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-filmibeat