Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer shares her belief that 'pyaar dosti hai'; Reveals her idea of love

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer rose to great prominence in the industry at a young age and never fails to wow audiences with her acting abilities. The actress has come a long way from her time on Bigg Boss 16 to her role on the drama series Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She just spoke with the popular news portal in an interview on her idea of love.

In the candid conversion, Sumbul Touqeer was asked if she believed in the popular theory, 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' (Love is friendship). To this, the actress agreed and shared, "Yeah, definitely." When asked about her idea of love, she expressed, "I think it is just something when you care about someone so much that you don't care about anything else."

"If you love somebody, you just love them for everything. Unke andar jo bhi flaws hain (Whatever flaws he has within him), you fall in love with those too ki haan yeh isme yeh cheez sahi nahi hai (that yes he has not this thing in a right way), but it's okay. You just accept them somehow because you love them so much. And you will do anything to just make them happy kuch bhi ho jaaye (whatever happens), and you trust them a lot," she added.

The Imlie actress disclosed her type of partner during the conversation. Sumbul said, "Agar kabhi aisa ho ki kisi se pyaar ho jaaye and much rishta bane toh mai chahungi ki hum saath mein grow karein (If it ever happens that I fall in love with someone and have a great relationship, I would like us to grow together) as personalities and literal meaning. Bade bhi ho saath mein, old age tak pahunche (Grow up together and reach old age)."

She went on to say that loving someone does not mean that they have to be just like you. Sumbul stated, "He can be different, and then there can be some habits of him that I can learn from, and there can be some habits of mine that he can learn something from."

