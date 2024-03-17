Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Sumbul Touqeer shares her belief that 'pyaar dosti hai'; Reveals her idea of love

The actress has come a long way from her time on Bigg Boss 16 to her role on the drama series Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She just spoke with the popular news portal in an interview on her idea of love.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:15
Sumbul

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer rose to great prominence in the industry at a young age and never fails to wow audiences with her acting abilities. The actress has come a long way from her time on Bigg Boss 16 to her role on the drama series Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. She just spoke with the popular news portal in an interview on her idea of love.

Also read: Exclusive! Mishkat Varma on his opinion about getting an OTT project, “If I get a really good show on the OTT platform I would do it but not at the cost of leaving a TV show”

In the candid conversion, Sumbul Touqeer was asked if she believed in the popular theory, 'Pyaar Dosti Hai' (Love is friendship). To this, the actress agreed and shared, "Yeah, definitely." When asked about her idea of love, she expressed, "I think it is just something when you care about someone so much that you don't care about anything else."

"If you love somebody, you just love them for everything. Unke andar jo bhi flaws hain (Whatever flaws he has within him), you fall in love with those too ki haan yeh isme yeh cheez sahi nahi hai (that yes he has not this thing in a right way), but it's okay. You just accept them somehow because you love them so much. And you will do anything to just make them happy kuch bhi ho jaaye (whatever happens), and you trust them a lot," she added.

The Imlie actress disclosed her type of partner during the conversation. Sumbul said, "Agar kabhi aisa ho ki kisi se pyaar ho jaaye and much rishta bane toh mai chahungi ki hum saath mein grow karein (If it ever happens that I fall in love with someone and have a great relationship, I would like us to grow together) as personalities and literal meaning. Bade bhi ho saath mein, old age tak pahunche (Grow up together and reach old age)."

She went on to say that loving someone does not mean that they have to be just like you. Sumbul stated, "He can be different, and then there can be some habits of him that I can learn from, and there can be some habits of mine that he can learn something from."

Also read: Kavya's Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma are in major trouble for this shocking reason

 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credit- Pinkvilla

Kavya Giriraj Adhiraj Sumbul Touqeer Khan Mishkat Varma TV news Bigg Boss Bigg Boss OTTr Spoiler Alert Sony TV Kavya ek jazbaa ek junoon Radhika TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 11:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
MUMBAI :Sumbul Touqeer is Television’s sweetheart. The actress literally grew up on Television in the show Imlie and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba loses Angad amid the riots
MUMBAI: Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt became well-known in the 1990s film industry as the most attractive face. She has performed in...
Anupamaa Spoiler: Titu and Dimpy exchange rings
MUMBAI: Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha'...
Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress Anjali Anand shares her experience of 246 retakes for the film audition; Says ‘Mentally, I was so shaken’
MUMBAI: Celebrity and television show star Anjali Anand recently opened up about her incredible journey and challenges...
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer has been in the news ever since she appeared in the hit show Imlie. The actress became well-...
Recent Stories
Pooja
Pooja Bhatt opens up about people's constant comments over her failed marriage; Says ‘Why are you single?’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sumbul
Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer breaks silence on her link up rumours with co-stars
Sumnbul
Sumnbul Toqueer breaks silence on her rumoured linkups with co-stars; Says ‘People see you on the screen…’
Deepika
Deepika Singh finds her character from 'Mangal Lakshmi' highly relatable to her real-life; Says ‘I can relate to her…’
Monika Singh
Actress Monika Singh takes on a new role as a producer with a music video titled "Baba Pahaadi" released on this Maha Shivratri.
Karan
Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor
Krushna
Krushna Abhishek reveals his mother passed away when he was 2 years old, ‘Nothing was Easy’