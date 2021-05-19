Ketki Dave and Seema Mishra approached for Balika Vadhu Season 2?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

With an interesting line-up of shows on television on top-rated GEC channels such as Zee TV, Star Plus, Colors and Sony TV there is a lot coming up for telly-lovers.

With IPL getting scrapped, many channels are revamping and launching new shows. Zee TV and Sony TV have their shows ready.



Owing to the COVID crisis, many of the shows have shifted base to other locations to complete the shoot, whereas many shows are also going off-air and channels are bringing new ones.

And henceforth, Colors TV following the trend is all set to roll out its super-hit show Balika Vadhu with a season two.

Balika Vadhu will be launched somewhere in July and the avid fans of the show just can't wait to know more about the show.

According to our reliable sources, veteran actress Ketaki Dave and Seema Mishra have been approached for the show.

Ketaki Dave got immensely popular with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi as Daksha Virani whereas Seema Mishra was hailed for her negative character in Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon.

We could not connect with the actors for a comment.

