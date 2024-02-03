Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’

MUMBAI : Although Bigg Boss 17 has ended, the contestants' frenzy continues. The celebs that took part in the reality show have drawn a lot of attention. BB 17 housemates Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui have all continued to make news for various reasons.

Also read: Lol! Khanzaadi has a Moye Moye moment with Anurag Dobhal, check out what happened

Even though Munawa Faruqui won the winner's trophy, Abhishek Kumar still has a sizable fan base thanks to his appearance in Salman Khan's popular show. The Udaariyaan actor caused a stir in the BB 17 house by befriending Khanzaadi. The pair's antics on Bigg Boss caused waves as they supported one another and got into fights.

Everybody's been wondering about the friendship between Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi over since Khanzaadi, also known as Firoza Khan, chose to unfollow Abhishek on Instagram. Her choice to click the unfollow button caused a few others to wag their tails and raise questions about possible problems in their friendship.

Firoza has finally responded, acknowledging that their disagreements exist. The rapper discussed their disputes and disclosed whether they still had the same friendship while speaking with a portal. She claimed that their relationship is not the same as it was on Bigg Boss 17. The vocalist went on to say that she would see what transpired when she met Abhishek Kumar.

"Jo Bigg Boss ke ghar mein hamari nok-jhok chalti thi, bahar bhi vaisa hi hai. However, not everything is the same as it was on the show, there are some differences," Khanzaadi told.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! KhanZaadi and Anurag Dobhal to be seen in a project together?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat