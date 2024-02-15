Lol! Khanzaadi has a Moye Moye moment with Anurag Dobhal, check out what happened

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. The show recently concluded and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

Khanzaadi and Anurag who were also a part of the show were evicted from the house and both did not attend the finale. However the two were good friends inside the house and looks like their bond continues even outside.

Recently, Anurag and Khanzaadi met up where the former asked her if she would like to make a music video and he asked her how many comments would the song have. To this Khanzaadi said that maybe 30,000 comments.

Now the news itself of the duo doing a music video together got around 26,000 comments, making it a ‘Moye Moye’ moment for the duo.

Take a look at the video;

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.