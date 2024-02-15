Lol! Khanzaadi has a Moye Moye moment with Anurag Dobhal, check out what happened

Khanzaadi and Anurag who were also a part of the show were evicted from the house and both did not attend the finale. However the two were good friends inside the house and looks like their bond continues even outside.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 16:25
Khanzaadi

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well and it's among the top five shows of television. One of the reasons is because of the content and drama given by the contestants of the show. The show recently concluded and Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

Khanzaadi and Anurag who were also a part of the show were evicted from the house and both did not attend the finale. However the two were good friends inside the house and looks like their bond continues even outside. 

Recently, Anurag and Khanzaadi met up where the former asked her if she would like to make a music video and he asked her how many comments would the song have. To this Khanzaadi said that maybe 30,000 comments.

Now the news itself of the duo doing a music video together got around 26,000 comments, making it a ‘Moye Moye’ moment for the duo.

Take a look at the video;

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “Munawar is playing it safe as he doesn’t want to get nominated, Mannara always needs support in the game as she cannot play solo” - Soniya Bansal

What are your thoughts on the video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Anurag Dhobal Khanzaadi bigg boss 17 Vicky Jain Ankita Lokhande Isha Malviya Mannara Chopra TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Thu, 02/15/2024 - 16:25

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: What! Big shocker for Imlie, Agastya is Inspector Surya Pratap Reddy?
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Udaariyaan: Planning and Plotting! Aaliya think of sending Aasma back to Murtazim and Zaid
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has been constantly updating its viewers with the latest updates from the world of television....
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
MUMBAI :Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani left many shocked when they announced their divorce recently after 12 years of...
Exciting! Bigg Boss 17’s Sana Raees Khan to be part of this upcoming Netflix series
MUMBAI :The 2015 Sheena Bora Murder case shocked the entire nation. Indrani Mukherjea, CEO of INX Media and Sheena’s...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhira stunned to see Yuvraj, Her biggest nightmare
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Recent Stories
hema
Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Divorce: Must Read! “Hemaji is not accountable for her daughter’s actions; It was brewing for a while”
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mangal Lakshmi
Yay: Mangal Lakshmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw gets its launch date!
Muskaan
Congratulations! Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput announce their engagement
Nitish
OMG! Mahabharat’s Nitish Bharadwaj files an FIR against wife Smita Bharadwaj for mental harassment
Abhishek Kumar
SHOCKING! Bigg Boss 17 runner-up Abhishek Kumar pens a CRYPTIC MESSAGE for Isha Malviya post her breakup with Samarth Jurel
Isha Malviya
OMG! Have Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel broken up? The latter shares a cryptic post leaving fans worried
Shraddha Arya
Lol! Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shows how her husband makes a heart, and it is hilarious