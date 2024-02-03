KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show

MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

But then she was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes.

Now in a recent interview she did mention that she would have won the show if Munawar Faruqui wasn't a part of the show.

She said "I would have definitely won the show and been in the place of Munawar if he wasn't a part of the show, because in the initial days only I had told him that he would be the winner of the show, and Munawar himself told me that his fans will make him"

Well, there is no doubt that KhanZaadi also played the game well and if she had remained in the game she would have reached the finale.

Do you agree with KhanZaadi's statement?

