KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show

KhanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss and now in a recent interview she revealed that if Munawar wouldn't be part of the show she would have won the trophy.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 19:10
KHANZAADI

MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most entertaining and loved contestants of the show and her friendship with Abhishek was grabbing headlines a while back.

She used to have fights with almost all the contestants on the show and even had an argument with Salman Khan when he spoke about her mental health issue.

The actress was outspoken and always fought for the right and kept a point in front in the game and used to be quite loud about it.

ALSO READ : Lol! Khanzaadi has a Moye Moye moment with Anurag Dobhal, check out what happened

But then she was eliminated from the show owing to fewer votes.

Now in a recent interview she did mention that she would have won the show if Munawar Faruqui wasn't a part of the show.

She said "I would have definitely won the show and been in the place of Munawar if he wasn't a part of the show, because in the initial days only I had told him that he would be the winner of the show, and Munawar himself told me that his fans will make him"

Well, there is no doubt that KhanZaadi also played the game well and if she had remained in the game she would have reached the finale.

Do you agree with KhanZaadi's statement?

For more news and updates from the world of television, movies , and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Kya Baat Hai! KhanZaadi and Anurag Dobhal to be seen in a project together?

 

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Khanzaadi social media Abhishek Kumar Colors Endemol Salman Khan hacked HACKERS TellyChakkar Anurag Dobhal
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’
MUMBAI : Although Bigg Boss 17 has ended, the contestants' frenzy continues. The celebs that took part in the reality...
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
MUMBAI : The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani have brought billionaires...
Sargun Mehtha talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a...
Sunflower Season 2 twitter Review: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma’s performances have made the viewers fall in love once again with the series
MUMBAI : On 11th June 2021 Zee5 brought to us an amazing series named ‘Sunflower’ featuring Sunil Grower, Ashish...
Ankita Lokhande and choreographer Nishant Bhat re - live their days of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.She rose to fame by...
KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show
MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most...
Recent Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Khanzaadi
Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’
ANKITA
Ankita Lokhande and choreographer Nishant Bhat re - live their days of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor becomes a victim of DOMESTIC ABUSE!
Shailey Priya
Kismat Ki Lakeeron Se actress Shailey Priya completes her show’s shooting despite being hospitalised
Arjun Bijlani
Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Arjun Bijlani picks up boxing as a new sport to stay fit!
Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra reveals what Priyanka Chopra and Nick Johnas gave her during the shoe stealing tradition