Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karan Patel faces his fears of reptiles

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is a show that never fails to entertain audience. It is an adventure-based reality show and the gripping episodes have been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, it features celebrities performing various stunts.

The show has always been about testing one's limits and as the show moves forward, it does see the contestants face their fears. This weekend, we will see reptiles take over and while actor Karan Patel has never had to face animals, this week, he will have to face his fears. The task will be such that he has to get into a tank with snakes where he will be chained down and he has to unlock them while getting a hang of the reptiles inside.

Speaking about this task, Karan said, "I have always been afraid of reptiles and I knew someday I will have to face my fears. Khatron Ke Khiladi has been the most exciting and enriching adventure of my life and I had a great yet thrilling time performing the task. I was nervous and scared before the task was performed but as I starting performing it, everything fell in place and I gave my 100%. Rohit sir and my co-contestants were my biggest supports and I thank them for instilling confidence in me."

