Khatron Ke Khiladi 10's Karishma Tanna nails this black and white outfit; gives a classic pose for Insta-worthy click

26 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Karishma Tanna has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment world. She has acted in many television soaps. The beauty has also acted in the hit film, Sanju.

Apart from her acting chops, Karishma is also known for her fashion game.  

The actress, who is presently seen in adventure-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, regularly shares her pictures on Instagram handle. She flaunts her different fashionable avatars on her page. Recently, Karishma shared another picture wherein she can be seen donning black and white outfit. She gave a classic pose for the lens. Her pose and the backdrop made for a perfect Insta-worthy click.  

Check out the picture here:

What do you think about Karishma’s look in the picture? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

On the work front, Karishma has acted in tele serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagarjuna – Ek Yodha and Qayamat Ki Raat.  

She is presently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which premiered on 22 February 2020, on Colors TV. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the adventure-based reality show also sees popular actors like Adaa Khan and Karan Patel as participants.

